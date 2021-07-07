“Chicharito” Hernández is out due to injury for the Galaxy vs FC Dallas

After having a tremendous start to the Major League Soccer season, Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández will be out for the second consecutive game at the Los Angeles Galaxy, now for the match vs. FC Dallas, due to a calf injury.

The “Chicharito” Hernández suffered a calf strain during the warm-up of the game against Sporting Kansas City, which left him out of activity last day, despite the fact that he was included in the starting eleven.

Hernández failed to recover and now he will also miss this Wednesday, July 7, game against FC Dallas, which will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The same “Chicharito” Hernández confirmed his withdrawal for the next game, by sharing an image of his rehabilitation through his social networks, in which he expressed being sad for having to stop after a great start.

“A very sad and frustrating moment not being able to be on the court to support this great family that is my team, but I am also already very focused on recovery, on getting the best out of this and above all improving emotionally, physical, mental and coming back in this way better than I was. “

Javier Hernández marches as the top scorer of the season, adding 10 touchdowns in 10 games.

