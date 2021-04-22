Chicharito Hernández is caught on video with another woman and Sarah Kohan responds

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is once again in the news for his love life in 2021, because despite the good start with the LA Galaxy in MLS, the youth squad from Chivas He gave the note when he was caught on video with Catlyn Chase, the American youtuber with whom he had already been related last February, and with whom he allegedly has an extramarital affair.

In the midst of rumors of a possible divorce with Sarah Kohan, Hernandez He was caught with Chase in a restaurant in Los Angeles, the city where the footballer and his still wife live, who reacted to the publications with a clear hint for Chicharito.

“Sometimes people don’t understand the promises they make when they make them,” Sarah posted.

Kohan’s publication could be a clear message for Hernández, as the Australian had recently returned to the city of Los Angeles, after spending several weeks in her native country with her children.

Catlyn Chase is the owner of a well-known fashion vlog with which she rose to fame in the Californian city, collaborating with famous clothing brands.

On social media, the influencer and model has nearly 160,000 followers.

