Chicharito Hernández is at the height of Hugo Sánchez and Rafa Márquez: said Jürgen Damm

Javier Hernández will face a 2021 season in MLS in which he needs to be the vindication. It is clear that his time in the Los Angeles Galaxy, for the moment, was far from expectations And that’s the reason why he approached the preseason like never before with brutal individual training.

Chicharito has been criticized throughout the last year, as he preferred the MLS instead of continuing in Europe. Nevertheless, It should not be forgotten that Chicharito is the best Mexican striker in terms of team career in recent years and not for nothing the top scorer of the Mexican team.

The quality of Hernández is perfectly known by Jürgen Damm, who took the opportunity to comment on him on TikTok. The former Tigres player put Chicharito at the same table as Hugo Sánchez and Rafa Márquez, in addition to answering the question about whether he is an elite footballer.









Chicharito Hernández is at the level of Hugo Sánchez and Rafa Márquez

“But of course he is elite, he sits at the same table as Hugo Sánchez and Rafa Márquez. Tell me another footballer who has played for Manchester United and Real Madrid. They can say whatever, but there are his results, he has played in the best clubs in the world and has also given many results. Besides, he is the historical scorer of the Mexican national team, so he is an elite one “replied the Atlanta United player on his social network.

Nobody will be able to take credit for the enormous career that Javier Hernández made and, for those who believe that it is already finished, they must be warned that he is 32 years old and several more seasons ahead. At this time, Chicharito and Damm are preparing for the next one in the MLS, which kicks off on April 16.