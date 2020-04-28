Photo: Instagram / Javier “Chicharito” Hernández

Mexican international soccer player Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández revealed on Monday the causes of the death of his maternal grandfather Tomás Balcázar, a World Cup champion for Mexico in Switzerland-1954, which occurred on Sunday in the city of Guadalajara.

“The diagnosis was that he had a hernia which was blocking his intestine, and that he could not work very well,” shared the ‘Chicharito’ in a live video transmission on social networks.

It may interest you: The Premier League studies to return on June 8, according to the press

Last Friday, Mr. Balcázar began to feel bad, vomited, and was taken to a clinic in the city of Guadalajara.

“They operated on him and they found the surprise that his colon was completely gangrenous and destroyed,” explained the ‘Chicharito’, forward of the Los Angeles Galaxy. “It was a little late when they realized it.”

According to Hernández, his grandfather resisted the surgical intervention and “he fought like the great Balcázar that he was, but he decided he wanted to rest and they gave us the news that he passed away.”

The ‘Chicharito’ grandfather was 89 years old. Due to the health contingency of COVID-19, he did not have a vigil ceremony and was cremated the same day of his death.

In the video, ‘Chicharito’, maximum historical scorer of the Mexican team, thanked the support that he and his family have received from their fans and the memories they keep of their grandfather.

“I have cried a lot, you know that I cry about everything,” said the forward.

Balcázar González was a striker for Guadalajara, the team with which he won the league title in the 1956-1957 season.

As a Mexican national team he played the World Cup in Switzerland-1954 and scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to France in Geneva.

After 56 years, in the 2010 South Africa World Cup his grandson emulated him by scoring a goal for France in Mexico’s 2-0 win at Polokwane.

Last November, Tomás Balcázar González was inducted into the National and International Football Hall of Fame, which is based in the city of Pachuca (center) in the Dean category.

.

. (Agence France-Presse) is a global news agency that provides fast, truthful and complete information in video, text, photo, multimedia and infographics, on all the international news from which TN8.tv obtains services for Nicaragua.

.