Chicharito breaks the silence for the pre-list of the Mexican National Team

LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández spoke of being called up to the Mexican National Team, after his name would be on coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s pre-list for the 2021 Gold Cup.

At a press conference, Javier Hernández spoke about the possibility of being summoned again to the Tricolor for the Concacaf competition.

“It is an honor that your name appears in the list but there is a long way to go for the final list and I have not spoken anything with Gerardo Martino.” Chicharito said.

The Mexican has not been called up with the National Team since September 2019 and could have a place in the Mexican team for the Gold Cup, along with Rogelio Funes Mori.

The front of the Tricolor had been covered by Henry Martín and Alan Pulido, however, the Tata will have to choose between them, Chicharito and Rogelio Funes Mori.

