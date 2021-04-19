Chicharito beats Higuaín in the duel of former Real Madrid strikers in MLS

04/19/2021 at 7:52 AM CEST

EFE

Mexican forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored a double and led the Los Angeles Galaxy comeback, who beat Inter Miami 2-3 away from home in the first game of the new MLS season for both teams.

Hernández, who last year did not have his best performance in his debut with the Galaxy –barely scored two goals all season-, began it brilliantly as he was the key player that allowed the Los Angeles team to overcome an adverse score twice.

Inter Miami, who debuted on the bench English coach Phil Neville, opened the scoring in injury time of the first half (45 + 1) through Robbie Robinson.

Immediately both teams went to rest and in the resumption the score of 1-0 remained until minute 62 when the first goal of the Galaxy arrived, by Chicharito, which received a pass from Ethan Zubak.

But the local team reacted and at minute 68, the Argentine international striker Gonzalo Higuían, from a penalty, gave Inter Miami the advantage again.

Five minutes later (m.73) the tie would reach 2-2 with the second goal scored by Hernández also with assistance from Zubak who headed in and Inter Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy could not control the ball.

While the veteran Sacha Kljestan would be in charge of making the final 2-3 at minute 81, giving the Galaxy the first win under the new era that they have started with coach Greg Vanney, who led Toronto FC until last season.

Another debutant in the Los Angeles team was the Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez, who returned to the Professional Soccer League (MLS) after winning the champion title with Toronto FC and under Vanney’s leadership.