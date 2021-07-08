Chicharito banned from the Mexican National Team by the players? Héctor Moreno responds

Héctor Moreno, Rayados de Monterrey player, spoke about the absence of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in the Mexican National Team for the Gold Cup, ensuring that the ‘Tricolor’ players have not banned the LA Galaxy forward and everything obeys more to a technical decision by Gerardo Martino.

In an interview with ESPN, Moreno assured that as soon as ‘Chicharito’ returns to a call from Mexico, he will be received with open arms by the players since no one is against him.

Also read: Liga MX: Christian Armas, ex Chivas, denies having been killed in a shooting

“Javier is a very dear person, very intense to the extent of showing the love he has for all of us, so I think that so many years that we have been sharing they do not forget anything,” he declared.

“If your question is whether the national team players are against Javier, not at all,” he added.

In addition, Moreno indicated that the Mexican National Team would be greatly helped by the level that ‘Chicharito’ Hernández currently has in the LA Galaxy, highlighting what he has done in MLS up to this moment.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content