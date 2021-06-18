Chicharito and Sarah Kohan, together on their son’s birthday

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Sarah Kohan seem to be dealing in the best way with their supposed separation. The couple who have been in the middle of divorce speculation, left all kinds of problems behind to have fun at their oldest son’s birthday party, Noah .

The little boy turned two years old and his parents organized a party to which they invited Kailani, Aislinn Derbez’s daughter. It was the actress who published a video of the afternoon among friends, in which it was possible to see not only her daughter, but also the most happy footballer with her son.

The clip shows Chicharito caring for and playing with Noah on an inflatable. Happy to celebrate this day, she wrote “Happy Birthday” on the post.

© @ aislinnderbezAislinn Derbez, happiest with Sarah Kohan at Noah’s party

Later, Eugenio Derbez’s daughter shared a photo with Sarah Kohan. Ais also posed with the couple’s youngest daughter, Nala, who touched her quite a bit. The two moms were smiling the most, while little Noah repeated the costume of his last birthday and enjoyed the party dressed in the style of The Flintstones.

Aislinn and Kailani, very good friends from Chicharito’s family

In other posts, Aislinn revealed that for dads there was a cheese board. “Now it’s time to take her to a children’s party. I do like children’s parties because you sit down, watch them play, eat pizza, cake and play alone. You don’t have to entertain them, ”said the happy mother.

© @ aislinnderbezAislinn enjoyed Chicharito’s son’s party