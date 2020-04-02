Chicharito and his wife Sarah Nohan are expecting their second child | Instagram

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, striker for the LA Galaxy, reported that he is expecting his second child with his wife, the influencer Sarah Kohan.

“Number two is in the oven,” shared the footballer in a photograph in which his wife and his firstborn, Noah, appear.

The image shows Kohan’s belly slightly bulky, in addition to ultrasound images.

It may interest you: Chicharito Hernández makes his television debut as a comedy actor

‘Chicharito’ Hernández welcomed her first child on June 16 of last year.

The couple did not disclose how many weeks of gestation their second child is.

Although his firstborn He is still a baby. A couple quickly ordered again, getting ready despite finding ourselves in a pandemic.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The family is getting bigger and bigger, always waiting for the arrival of a new family member is highly emotional and above all tender because a baby brings joy and light to our lives.

Although it has not been mentioned how long his wife has been pregnant In the photography You can see a belly a little more bulky, in some future moms their pregnancy begins to show from the fifth month, but in the case of Sarah, Javier’s wife, we will have to wait for them to share the news.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Several friends of the couple and especially their followers began to congratulate them on the news by writing words of congratulations and especially of joy.

“Wowwwww! Congratulations Friend !! What a great blessing. Strong hug in him. Enjoy the process,” Sebastián Rulli shared.

Another fact that they did not share is also whether it will be male or femaleMaybe they will throw a surprise party to find out what it will be, since it has become a tradition among many families.

In the photograph you can see the family while they are in bed and also some photographs in the belly of their mommy is a quite moving scene.

Read also: Photo Sarah Kohan, Chicharito’s wife, falls in love with nature and on a horse

.