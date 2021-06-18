‘Chicharito’ and Funes Mori stand out in Mexico’s preselection for the Gold Cup

06/18/2021 at 6:29 PM CEST

.

Forwards Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, of the American LA Galaxy, and Rogelio Funes Mori, of Monterrey, stood out in Mexico’s preselection for the Gold Cup, which was revealed this Friday.

The preliminary list is made up of 60 players, of which the Mexico coach, the Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, will choose the final list to be revealed on July 1.

Hernandez, Mexico’s top scorer with 52 goals, was not called up by Martino since September 2019, when he incurred an indiscipline by participating in a party with other of his colleagues in a hotel in New York.

The ‘Chicharito’ is going through one of his best football moments as he is the leading scorers in MLS, with seven touchdowns.

Funes mori, an Argentine by birth, but recently naturalized Mexican, intends to make his debut in an official tournament with the ‘Tri’ in the Gold Cup, after a consolidated career in Monterrey, a team for which he is a historic scorer with 121 goals, the same that the chilean Humberto ‘Pacifier‘ Suazo.

In the pre-list of Martino also excels Diego Lainez, winger of the Spanish Real Betis, who aspires to play the regional tournament or the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The ‘Tata’ required other European figures such as Edson Alvarez, from Dutch Ajax, Nestor Araujo, from the Spanish Celta de Vigo, and Gerardo Arteaga, from the Belgian Genk.

Mexico will begin the defense of its Gold Cup title on July 10 when it faces one of the winners of the preliminary rounds.

Before playing the Gold Cup, Mexico has agreed a couple of friendly matches in the United States, on May 30 against Panama and on July 3 against Nigeria.

The Mexican team faces a second half of the year of various competitions. In addition to the Gold Cup, the selected Mexican Under-23s will face the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Gerardo Martino He will have to divide his group of players so that some support the Olympic coach of Mexico, Jaime lozano, who hopes to have Alvarez, Arteaga Y Lainez.

In September, Mexico will have to face the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.