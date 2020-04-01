Coming to break any kind of stressful thinking, Chicano Batman is back with a new song called “Pink Elephant”. Like a bucket of auditory peace, the California band shared the second single from their upcoming fourth album. Invisible People.

As he has been recurrent throughout his career, classifying “Pink Elephant” – like the band itself – in one genre, is not an easy thing. In fact, it is wasted time. Chicano Batman has always embraced various styles in his music such as jazz, reggae, experimental rock, a little R&B, and Latin sounds. “Pink Elephant”, like its precursor “Color My Life” on this new album, features a great bass line accompanied by a leading sun-bathed guitar. Perfect to transport your mind to a place with a beach and good vibes. At 3:15 minutes long, the track unfolds as a refreshing mix of psych-pop, neo-soul and tropicalia.

In the minimalist “Pink Elephant” video, we can see the band in action at Barefoot Studios in Hollywood. Place where Chicano Batman – as well as legends of the caliber of Stevie Wonder, Jimi Hendrix and Marvin Gaye – recorded his new album.

Invisible People, with a release date for this May 1, was mixed by the Grammy-winning engineer Shawn everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs) and produced by Leon Michels (Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings, Lee Fields).

Last year, Chicano Batman was the lucky band to open Vampire Weekend shows on the first leg of their Father of the Bride tour. Chicano Batman was originally supposed to go out and turn to play his new tracks this spring and summer, but he had to postpone all his dates due to the coronavirus health crisis. Relax and listen to “Pink Elephant”, the new from the Californian band: