Wheat prices rose in Chicago on Monday after the announcement of cereal sales abroad, while soybeans also rose and corn fell.

The bushel of wheat for May thus ended at $ 6.1800 versus $ 6.1100 on Thursday, up 1.15%.

The bushel of corn for May closed at $ 5.5325 versus $ 5.5975 (-1.16%).

And soybeans for the same delivery finished at $ 14.1275 compared to $ 14.0200 on Thursday (+ 0.77%).

The market was closed for a holiday on Friday.