Chicago suffers the return of Brooklyn’s ‘Big Three’

The Nets’ Big Three came together again this Saturday in Brooklyn after a little more than two months without being. And they did it with victory, against some Chicago Bulls (105-91 already eliminated from the playoff race, and has different rhythm. Of the three, the only one on the loose was Kyrie Irving. The point guard shot up to 22 points in 30 minutes on the court. While Durant was failed: 12 points with a bad 4/17 in field goals (1/6 in triples) in the same period as his partner. Although he added 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Finally, James Harden: in 25 minutes he only made 5 points… Although he shot very little, only 4 shots for two converts.

One more small step, with the final rounds of the title just around the corner, for a trio that since Harden’s arrival from Houston in January have only been able to meet eight times, four of them as starters. The last time they joined was on February 13 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

When they come out in the starting five, happiness is full in Brooklyn: 4 of 4. And always above 100 points. Not bad for one of the great candidates (but the main one) to conquer the ring. His total balance is 6-2. Few games together that have prevented the Nets from cherishing second place in the Eastern Conference: it is worth them with a win against Cleveland or a loss at Milwaukee.

The Nets didn’t fear much for the win. Only the Bulls’ hard start made them hesitate in any way. But, riding Irving, the first quarter was already level (28-29) to give a good blow in the second with a partial of 33-22. There, Chicago fell. Not even Patrick Williams’ 24 points were used to turn a match that followed a straight line: every time the Illinois franchise tried to tackle the scoreboard, Brooklyn responded sharply.