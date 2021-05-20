Chicago Mayor Will Only Offer Interview To Minority Journalist On Anniversary

Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot selected minority journalists for individual interviews on the occasion of the second anniversary of her election, a controversial decision justified by the lack of diversity among journalists covering the mayor’s office.

In a letter sent to the local press and published by various US media, the 58-year-old former lawyer says she wants to “break the status quo.”

“From the first day of my campaign in 2018, I was struck by the ultra-dominant proportion of white people and men in Chicago media, editorial leaders, political journalists, and those covering the mayor’s office in particular,” he wrote.

“It is a shame that in 2021 the journalists accredited to the mayor’s office will be very mostly white in a city where more than half of the inhabitants are black, Hispanic, of Asian or indigenous origin,” he tweeted.

The announcement sparked a wave of criticism, some virulent.

The National Association of Black Journalists hailed Lightfoot’s “sensitivity” to the “lack of diversity between those who cover local communities,” but indicated that it “cannot support this tactic” that departs from its “commitment to diversity in general, equality and inclusion ”.

Hispanic-born journalist Gregory Pratt, who covers mayor for the Chicago Tribune newspaper, was one of those chosen by Lightfoot for an interview. But he announced on Twitter that he would accept it only if the conditions imposed by the mayor were lifted.

Lightfoot refused to lift the restrictions, and the journalist eventually declined the interview. “Politicians do not choose who covers them,” he tweeted.

