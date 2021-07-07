Chicago Fire welcomes Orlando City to its fiefdom

07/07/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Next Thursday at 02:00 the match of the sixteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will face the Chicago Fire and to Orlando City in the SeatGeek Stadium.

The Chicago Fire optimistically faces the match of the sixteenth day to channel a positive streak after achieving victory in his field in the SeatGeek Stadium 3-0 against Atlanta United, with so many of Alder grove Y Frankowski. Since the competition began, the locals have won two of the 11 games played to date and have managed to score 10 goals in favor and 17 against.

For his part, Orlando City he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against New York Red Bulls, so he comes to the game with the illusion of being reunited with victory. Before this match, the Orlando City he had won six of the 11 games played in Major League Soccer this season, scoring 19 goals for and nine against.

As a local, the Chicago Fire has won twice, been defeated three times and has drawn twice in seven games played so far, so that stadium visits SeatGeek Stadium They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. In the role of visitor, the Orlando City they have lost once and drawn once in their five games so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have met before in the SeatGeek Stadium, in fact, the numbers show a defeat and two draws in favor of the Chicago Fire. Likewise, the local team has a streak of four games in a row without losing at home against the Orlando City. The last confrontation between the Chicago Fire and the Orlando City This tournament was played in September 2020 and ended with a 4-1 result for the visitors.

In reference to his position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the Orlando City stands above the Chicago Fire with an advantage of 13 points. The Chicago Fire he arrives at the meeting with eight points in his locker and occupying twelfth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 21 points and occupy the second position in the competition.