Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union

06/26/2021 at 02:00 CEST

The Chicago Fire will play his thirteenth match in Major League Soccer against the Philadelphia Union, which will take place this Sunday at 2:00 in the SeatGeek Stadium.

The Chicago Fire comes to the duel with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Cincinnati in the previous match by a score of 0-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won one of the nine games played to date in Major League Soccer and have managed to score four goals for and 14 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Philadelphia Union managed to defeat the Columbus Crew 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal of Jamiro Monteiro, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Chicago Fire. Of the 10 games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Philadelphia Union he has won five of them with 12 goals in favor and seven against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Chicago Fire they have won once, lost three times and drawn once in five games played so far, thus showing themselves as a weak team at home, where the visitors have a better chance than expected. At the exits, the Philadelphia Union has won twice in his four games so far, so the players of the Chicago Fire They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have met before in the SeatGeek Stadium, in fact, the numbers show four losses and three draws in favor of the Chicago Fire. The last confrontation between the Chicago Fire and the Philadelphia Union This competition was played in May 2021 and ended with a 0-2 result in favor of the Philadelphia Union.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 14 points in favor of the Philadelphia Union. The Chicago Fire It has four points in the box, ranking in fourteenth place. For their part, the visitors have 18 points and occupy the third position in the competition.