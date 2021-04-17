Chicago Fire host New England Revolution on matchday one

04/17/2021 at 02:30 CEST

New season of Major League Soccer with illusion for him Chicago Fire and the New england revolution, who will face each other in the stadium SeatGeek Stadium at 2:30 this Sunday.

The Chicago Fire he was in eleventh position in the regular phase of the last edition of Major League Soccer with 23 points and figures of 31 goals for and 34 against. Start this new campaign with Raphael wicky As a coach, he is in charge of a team made up of 29 footballers.

As for the visitor, the New england revolution ranked eighth in the regular phase of the Major League Soccer last season with 32 points and a balance of 24 goals in his favor and 24 against. Kick off this new season with Bruce Arena as a coach, he is in command of a squad consisting of 27 players.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of Chicago FireIn fact, the numbers show 24 wins, seven losses and nine draws in favor of the local team. The last time they played the Chicago Fire and the New england revolution in this competition it was in September 2020 and the match ended with a 1-2 in favor of New england revolution.