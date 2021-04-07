Chicago Bulls wins 97-113 over Indiana Pacers

04/07/2021 at 3:50 AM CEST

Chicago Bulls was imposed as a visitor to Indiana Pacers by 97-113 on a new NBA day. Previously, Indiana Pacers players managed to win on the road against San antonio spurs 133-139, while the Chicago Bulls also defeated at home Brooklyn nets by 115-107 and after the match they accumulate a streak of three victories in the last five games. For now Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 21 games won out of 49 played. For its part, Indiana PacersAfter the game, he would be out of the Play-offs for now with 22 wins in 49 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several changes of leader on the scoreboard and ended with a 28-30. Then in the second room Chicago Bulls he widened his difference and increased the difference to a maximum of 15 points (43-58) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 21-32. After this, the players reached the break with a 49-62 on the counter.

During the third quarter, the visiting team’s players widened their difference again, scoring the maximum difference (23 points) at the end of the quarter until concluding with a partial result of 25-35 and a 74-97 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the local team cut distances, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-16, thus ending the match with a final result of 97-113 in favor of visitors.

During the match, they highlighted Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine for his contributions to the team, after getting 32 points, five assists and 17 rebounds and 19 points, six assists and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Caris levert and Jeremy lamb, with 20 points, five assists and six rebounds and 15 points, one assist and six rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next clash of Chicago Bulls will be against Toronto raptors in it Amalie Arena, while the next game of Indiana Pacers will be against Minnesota Timberwolves in it Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Check the full NBA schedule.