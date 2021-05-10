Chicago Bulls prevails 96-108 against Detroit Pistons

05/10/2021 at 4:50 AM CEST

Chicago Bulls was imposed on Detroit Pistons away by 96-108 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from losing away from home with Philadelphia 76ers 118-104, completing a four-game losing streak in their last five games. For their part, the visitors won at home against Boston Celtics 121-99, so after the match they completed a streak of four straight victories. For the moment Chicago Bulls would be left out of the Play-off positions with 29 games won out of 68 played, while Detroit PistonsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 20 victories in 69 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter Chicago Bulls was the main dominator, raised the difference to a maximum of 10 points (8-18) and concluded with a result of 18-28. Later, during the second quarter Chicago Bulls he increased his difference and had a maximum difference of 21 points (36-57) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 21-29. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 39-57 points before the break.

In the third quarter the players of Detroit Pistons They cut distances on the scoreboard and ended with a partial result of 29-26 and a total of 68-83. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team also managed to get close again on the electronic, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-25. Finally, the clash ended with a 96-108 result in favor of the visiting team.

During the meeting, the actions of Nikola Vucevic Y Zach Lavine, who got 29 points, two assists and 16 rebounds and 30 points, six assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Killian Hayes Y Saddiq bey for their interventions during the game, with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and 20 points, one assist and seven rebounds respectively.

After achieving victory, the next duel of Chicago Bulls will be against Brooklyn nets in the United Centerwhile the next rival of Detroit Pistons will be Minnesota Timberwolves, with which you will see the faces in the Little Caesars Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.