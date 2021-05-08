Chicago Bulls defeat Boston Celtics (121-99)

05/08/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

Chicago Bulls got the victory at home against Boston Celtics by 121-99 in a new NBA day. Previously, Chicago Bulls players achieved an away win against Charlotte hornets 99-120 and after this result they achieved a streak of three wins in the last five games, while the Boston Celtics also defeated at home to Orlando Magic by 96-132. For the moment Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the Play-offs with 28 games won out of 67 played. For its part, Boston Celtics continues in play-off positions with 35 victories in 67 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter featured both teams, with various movements on the scoreboard and ended with a 30-28 score. Later, in the second quarter the players of Chicago Bulls they managed to distance themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial score of 11-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 17 points (60-43) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 30-18. After this, the teams reached the break with a 60-46 in the electronic.

In the course of the third quarter the locals increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and came to win by 21 points (87-66) until they ended with a partial result of 34- 28 and a 94-74 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the local team players managed to distance themselves again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a 15-2 run and scored the maximum difference (22 points) at the end of the quarter, and the quarter concluded with a result 27-25 partial. After all this, the match ended with a result of 121-99 in favor of the local team.

Along with all this the players of Chicago Bulls that stood out the most during the confrontation were Nikola Vucevic Y Coby white, who had 18 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds and 25 points, five assists and seven rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Kemba walker Y Evan fournier, with 33 points, three assists and four rebounds and 17 points, three assists and six rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, in the next match Chicago Bulls you will see the faces with Detroit Pistons in the Little Caesars Arena, while the next game of Boston Celtics will be against Miami Heat in the Td garden. Check the full NBA schedule.