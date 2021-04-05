Chicago Bulls clinches 115-107 win over Brooklyn Nets

04/04/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

Chicago Bulls won at home Brooklyn nets by 115-107 on a new NBA day. In the previous day, the Chicago Bulls players lost away from home against Utah Jazz by 113-106. For their part, the Brooklyn Nets beat at home Charlotte hornets by 111-89. Chicago Bulls, after the game, it remains out of the Play-offs for now with 20 games won out of 48 played, while Brooklyn nets manages to stay in play-off positions with 34 games won out of 50 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter was led by the visiting team, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and went on to win by nine points (10-19) and ended with a 25-28. After this, in the second quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 32-18. After this, the players accumulated a total of 57-46 points before the break.

During the third quarter Chicago Bulls He managed to distance himself in the light, had a maximum difference of 18 points (74-56) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 32-26 and a total 89-72. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the visitors reduced differences, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-2, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-35. After all this, the match concluded with a final result of 115-107 for the locals.

In addition the players of Chicago Bulls that stood out the most in the confrontation were Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine, who had 22 points, two assists and 13 rebounds and 25 points, five assists and three rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Kyrie irving and Jeff Green for his interventions during the game, with 24 points, 15 assists and two rebounds and 21 points, two assists and one rebound respectively.

After winning this match, in the next match Chicago Bulls will play against Indiana Pacers in it Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For its part, Brooklyn nets will face New York Knicks in it Barclays Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.