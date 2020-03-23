Chicago Bulls – Cleveland Cavaliers: Results, summary and live statistics of the NBA game

Chicago Bulls managed to win at home against Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103 in a new NBA day. The locals come from losing at home with Brooklyn nets by 110-107. For their part, the visitors won at home in front of San Antonio Spurs by 132-129. Chicago Bulls, with this result, he remains for the moment out of the Play-off positions with 21 games won out of 64 played, while Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, he would be out of the Play-offs with 19 wins in 64 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

03/11/2020

Act at 03:33

CET

SPORT.es

The first quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a partial 10-2 during the quarter until concluding with a 27-29. After this, in the second quarter there was a comeback by Chicago BullsIn fact, the team got another set during the 10-2 quarter and went on to win by six points (52-46) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27-23. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 54-52 points before the break.

The third quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 24-26 and 78-78 total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team players were the main protagonists, in fact, they got a partial 11-2 and had a maximum difference of 10 points (97-87), and the fourth ended with a partial result 30-25. After all this, the players closed the score of the match with a result of 108-103 in favor of the locals.

Also the most outstanding players of Chicago Bulls were Coby White Y Wendell Carter, who got 20 points, five assists and five rebounds and 17 points, one assist and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team highlighted Collin Sexton Y Andre Drummond for his interventions in the game, with 26 points, five assists and three rebounds and 21 points, two assists and seven rebounds respectively.

The next shock of Chicago Bulls will be against Orlando Magic in the Amway Center. For his part, the next adversary of Cleveland Cavaliers will be Charlotte Hornets, with which he will face in the Spectrum Center. Follow the entire NBA schedule.