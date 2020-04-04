Chicago Bulls has embarked on a new journey to find a senior executive with full decision-making authority to fill the position of director of operations of the franchise, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, from ESPN.

The Illinois team’s plan is to request interviews with Denver Nuggets general manager (Arturas Karnisovas), and Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster, among other candidates. John Paxson, executive vice president of operations, would continue in an advisory role within the Bulls.

Among the Bulls initial plans will be to seek permission to interview Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas and Toronto GM Bobby Webster, among other candidates, sources tell ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2020

.