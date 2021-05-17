Chicago Bulls beat Milwaukee Bucks (118-112)

May 17, 2021 at 05:54 CEST

Chicago Bulls managed to win at home against Milwaukee bucks 118-112 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Chicago Bulls players suffered an away loss against Brooklyn nets 105-91, while the Milwaukee Bucks won at home to Miami Heat by 122-108. Chicago BullsAfter the game, he is out of the Play-offs for now with 31 games won out of 72 played. For its part, Milwaukee bucks continues in Play-off positions with 46 games won out of 72 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were alternations in the light, in fact, the locals achieved a partial 12-2 during the quarter, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 33-23. Later, the second quarter was also characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial result of 22-31. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 55-54 on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter Chicago Bulls increased their difference, had a maximum difference of nine points (68-59) until ending with a partial result of 36-31 (91-85). Finally, during the last quarter the local team maintained their difference and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-27. Finally, the match concluded with a final result of 118-112 for the locals.

The triumph of Chicago Bulls it was due in part thanks to 20 points, three assists and seven rebounds from Thaddeus Young and the 19 points, five assists and five rebounds of Coby white. The 34 points and 14 rebounds of Jordan nwora and the 23 points, seven assists and three rebounds of Jeff teague they were not enough for Milwaukee bucks could win the game.