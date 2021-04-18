Chicago Bulls beat Cleveland Cavaliers (106-96)

04/18/2021 at 4:51 AM CEST

Chicago Bulls won at home against Cleveland Cavaliers 106-96 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Memphis Grizzlies by 115-126, while the visitors also lost at home with Golden state warriors by 101-119 and after the game they accumulate a total of four defeats in their last five games. For now Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 23 victories in 56 games played. For its part, Cleveland Cavaliers it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 20 games won out of 56 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a 14-2 run during the quarter until they finished with a 29-24 result. Later, during the second quarter there was a comeback by the visitors, in fact, they got another partial in this quarter of 11-0, which ended with a partial result of 18-25. After this, the players reached the break with a 47-49 on the counter.

In the third quarter, the locals managed to regain points until the game came back, in fact, they achieved a 14-1 partial during this quarter and reached a difference of 16 points (75-59) and the fourth concluded with a partial result of 33- 21 (80-70). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team managed to maintain its difference in the light and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-26. After all this, the match ended with a final score of 106-96 for the local team players.

During the meeting, the participation of Nikola Vucevic Y Lauri markkanen, who had 25 points, five assists and seven rebounds and 16 points and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Darius garland Y Collin sexton, with 22 points, 12 assists and two rebounds and 22 points, two assists and five rebounds respectively.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Chicago Bulls will be against Boston Celtics in the Td garden. For his part, in the next meeting, Cleveland Cavaliers will face Detroit Pistons in the Little Caesars Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.