Chiara Ferragni denounces that if it were not for her Instagram, her husband’s grandmother would not have been vaccinated

The Italian influencer Chiara ferragni has denounced inequalities in the vaccination campaign in the Lombardy region (north) and accused the authorities of citing her husband’s 90 year old grandmother, the rapper Fedez, only after his criticism of the administration of vaccines.

“Today Fedez’s grandmother will get the vaccine. And do you know why? Because after my posts criticizing the vaccination management yesterday, a person in charge called Luciana saying: ‘Are you Fedez’s grandmother? At 12 you can come to get vaccinated ‘”, explained Ferragni to his more than 23 million followers on the social network.

The influencer disapproved of this performance, considering that, after the messages she shared on Instagram on Thursday judging the vaccination campaign in Lombardy and explaining that Luciana had not yet been vaccinated, “someone” was afraid that she might “stir public opinion“.

“If yesterday I was angry, today I am even more“He wrote, while addressing a petition to the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, (whom he said to appreciate and understand) and to the rest of the politicians:” Enough of the talk! “.

Managing the pandemic in Lombardy, with its capital in Milan and the economic engine of Italy, has been criticized on different occasions by the opposition, and its president, Attilio Fontana, a member of the far-right Liga, is being investigated in relation to an alleged crime of money laundering and fraud, in the framework of the purchase of medical supplies from a family business.