Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s baby was born

The family grows! The designer Chiara ferragni and her husband, the rapper Fedez, have become parents for the second time. Through their social networks, both announced the birth of little Vittoria, who was born on March 23. The couple have an older son, Leone, who recently turned three.

© @ chiaraferragni With this beautiful image, Chiara shared the news of the birth of her second daughter

On their Instagram profiles, the proud parents shared a photo of Chiara holding the newborn and wrote: “Our Vittoria.” According to the EFE agency, the influencer – who has more than 22 million followers on Instagram – gave birth this Tuesday at a medical center in Milan, Italy in the 39th week of her pregnancy. Shortly after the birth of the girl, Chiara shared on her account an emotional video in which her husband is seen moved to tears, holding the baby.