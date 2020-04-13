“If they don’t want to comply, it means that they only studied to fill a space, to earn a wool that they can earn by selling better tacos,” said the state secretary of health.

By Ángeles Mariscal

Chiapas. Chiapas doctors and nurses again denounced that they continue to work without equipment and supplies that allow them to care for people with symptoms of Covid-19. This Sunday they announced that they would work under protest.

The protest by doctors and nurses came after a patient with coronavirus symptoms last Friday arrived at the Gilberto Gómez Maza hospital, the largest public hospital in the state capital.

The patient was treated, even though only one doctor had personal protective equipment -a mask and mouth covers-, which he had bought on his own. The patient died within a few hours. So far it has not been determined if he was infected.

The medical personnel who treated him reported that the elderly man arrived at the emergency department of the hospital, with cough, temperature over 38 and with respiratory problems. From four days before, it had a temperature that reached 41 degrees, as recognized by the family. Given the symptoms, the doctors activated the protocol for a suspected Covid-19 patient.

It was not until the patient died that health personnel put a yellow tape in the places where it had been, to indicate that it was a possible place of infection and should be cleaned.

They explained that the protection team is being assigned to special clinics where the infected people will be treated, but potentially sick patients continue to arrive at public hospitals, and that is their first contact with medical personnel.

In response to the complaint made by hospital staff, the Secretary of Health, José Manuel Cruz Castellanos, he scolded them during a press conference. He said that if they were afraid or “crazy” about the coronavirus pandemic, he suggested that they sell tacos better.

“The despair into which doctors or nurses often fall is understandable. The only thing that is not understood is that if we are health personnel, why are we so upset? But there is everything, there are health personnel who are here just facing this pandemic, and there are some who irresponsibly go crazy because a patient comes to their hospital. I what I say to them: calm down, because that was not the teaching of the school (…) And if they do not want to comply, it means that they only studied to fill a space, to earn a wool that you can earn it by selling better tacos, and does better than in front of a patient, when I am afraid of a sick person. So I cannot call myself a doctor, nor can I call myself a nurse, ”said the person in charge of public health in Chiapas.

In response, the medical staff demanded through their social media accounts that “immediately stop the campaign of public threats that it has started against doctors”, As well as the use of derogatory phrases and judicial threats.

What the staff asks for is a work environment with necessary supplies and equipment, and not a “heroic environment”, where there is a high risk of contagion for the staff they serve. Subsequently, they placed tarps where they indicate that they will continue to work under protest.

In another hospital, the Women’s Hospital located in San Cristóbal de las Casas, which mainly cares for the indigenous population, doctors and nurses, showed, as they had done two weeks ago, that they continue without equipment and work only with conventional mouthguards, with cotton robes, and with suits made of plastic bags.

In a short video they recorded, they said that they do have a vocation, but they don’t have protection.

They asked the population to stay home to prevent further infections. And it is that in the municipalities of San Juan Chamula, San Juan Cancúc, and Venustiano Carranza, located in that region, on the weekend They celebrated the religious festivals with more than 2,000 people gathered in the public squares of the municipalities.

In Chiapas, the official number of infections is 44 officially, and 3 three people have died from the new virus.