Chia, the cryptocurrency of the creator of BitTorrent uses storage, and is already depleting hard drives | Technology

If you have been trying to buy a gaming graphics card for months and you can’t because there is no stock, the same could happen very soon with hard drives and high-performance SSDs.

The cryptocurrency fever it is putting the hardware industry in serious trouble. The perspective of earn money doing nothingJust plugging in a machine is too attractive even for people who have never touched a computer.

In the past week Bram Cohen, the creator of BitTorrent, the popular P2P file sharing protocol, officially introduced your Chia cryptocurrency, which has been developing for three years. It stands out for a very special characteristic: does not use process power, but storage.

Today’s cryptocurrencies require running an algorithm to mine (get) coins, so they require very powerful graphics cards. That is why they have been sold out all over the world:

The hardware world is going through a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the next generation.

Chia works in a completely different way. According to Bram Cohen, current cryptocurrencies consume many resources and are very pollutingThey also require expensive and scarce hardware, such as gaming graphics cards. It’s something we’ve all known for a long time: cryptocurrencies already consume the same energy as all of Argentina.

Chia It does not require processing power, but rather storage. It works by writing and reading data on a hard drive. According to Bram Cohen it is much more ecological because hard drives are cheaper and consume less than graphics cards.

And although that is true, experience tells us that if a cryptocurrency uses cheaper hardware, miners instead of buying 10, will buy 100. Because it is an economy of scale: the more hardware you accumulate (and therefore more energy consumption), the more you earn.

According to Wfcctech, the idea has caught on especially in China. And that Chia still has no value. According to the Chinese medium HKEPC Hong Kong stores are running out of high-capacity hard drives and SSDs, to the point that in the last week the prices of hard drives from 4 to 14 TB have risen between 25 and 75 euros.

Since Chia require writing and reading data continuously, SSDs are not suitable for this taskas they have a maximum number of read and write operations. If this new cryptocurrency from the creator of BitTorrent succeeds it could cause Traditional high-capacity internal and external hard drives, as well as server SSDs are out of stock. But experts believe that it will also affect conventional SSDs, because many miners will use them out of ignorance, or because there is nothing else.

After the graphics card crisis … will we have a hard drive crisis?