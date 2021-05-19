Chia seeds help in the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases

Chia seeds are only tiny in size, brimming with medicinal and nutritional properties. It is a very powerful food and one of the best vegetable sources of protein, omega-3 and polyunsaturated fatty acids, not in vain they are an important part of vegan diets. The truth is that they have become an indispensable element in dietary recommendations focused on losing weight and gaining health. Its recurrent consumption is related to benefits to protect the health of the heart and reduce high levels of cholesterol, blood pressure and glucose. They are also associated with great qualities to promote weight loss and purify the body, they are satiating and a wonderful ally to combat cravings for sweet foods. However, without a doubt, among its most outstanding powers are its immense benefits to improve digestion and intestinal health.

It turns out that these little seeds have the ability to absorb up to 12 times its weight in water and thanks to this they develop a somewhat unknown mucilaginous texture. In such a way that this concentration of mucilage (it is a type of soluble fiber that grows in contact with water), activates the digestive tract very favorably and presses on the intestinal walls. And thanks to this, it stimulates the movement of the intestines, since the mucilages create a viscous network that hydrates and lubricates the gastrointestinal tract and thus fights constipation.

Another of the great qualities that makes chia seeds a wonderful nutritional and digestive ally is related to its high content of both soluble and insoluble fiber. Double the benefits! For its part, soluble fiber makes them a food with great prebiotic potential, which positively feeds the intestinal flora and is also the type of fiber that is fermented into short-chain fatty acids (which is associated with many health benefits). . The truth is prebiotics are simply essential to protect gut health and thus prevent diseases: they increase resistance to infections by potentially pathogenic organisms in the intestine, decrease the duration of diarrhea, reduce lactose intolerance and promote good digestion at the intestinal level.

The gel formed by the seeds creates a similar substance in the intestine, which due to its high nutrient content soothes and heals the intestinal lining. That is why chia seeds are considered one of the best sources of fiber for people who suffer from conditions such as leaky gut syndrome, colitis and Crohn’s disease. Taking into account that the current standard American diet falls short in fiber intake and high in processed foods, it is worth integrating new sources that help us meet the daily fiber quota and chia seeds are an alternative of the most versatile. Normally people bet on increasing their consumption of whole grains, however it is important to mention that grains contain intestinal irritants called lecithins and these are responsible for causing inflammation. Over time they can damage the delicate microvilli in the stomach and lead to leaky gut syndrome and other autoimmune diseases. They are a staple food for people with gluten sensitivity.

Last but not least, chia seeds contain a surprising amount of omega-3 fatty acids. For more details: Just 3.5 tablespoons of chia seeds provide the same amount of omega-3s as what you will get from eating a 32-ounce piece of salmon. It is well known that omega-3 is an essential substance for our health and that it is necessary to obtain it through food, since we cannot produce it. They are vital for the health of the brain, heart, hormonal balance and are considered one of the most powerful natural antidepressants. They shine for their anti-inflammatory properties and this is how play an essential role in the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseasessuch as colitis, Crohn’s disease, and irritable bowel syndrome.

They are also related to great qualities for increase energy levels and improve mood, so its consumption also reduces some symptoms associated with inflammatory bowel diseases such as fatigue, apathy and poor performance. Its prebiotics also strengthen the immune system and make us stronger against all kinds of diseases and infections.

