Chia Network raises $ 60 million in funding round

With all the recent attention focused on energy-efficient crypto projects, Chia has stood out in obtaining significant investments from the venture capital giants.

Chia Network, which was founded in 2017 by BitTorrent inventor Bram Cohen, has raised $ 61 million in the latest round of funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Richmond Global Ventures.

According to Bloomberg, other participants included Breyer Capital, Slow Ventures, True Ventures, Cygni Capital, Naval Ravikant, Collab + Currency, and DHVC.

The San Francisco-based firm it was valued at approximately $ 500 million in the funding round.

Chia President and COO Gene Hoffman told the outlet that the funding was a huge boost to hiring and accelerating his ambition to become a payment and trading system used by governments, banks and other institutions.

He also confirmed plans for an IPO:

“Our goal has always been to go public relatively quickly as that will significantly clarify our regulatory environment and allow clients to use the currency to hedge public market volatility, which is different from other currencies.”

Chia Network’s Energy Efficient Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin has been in the limelight recently for many reasons. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has raised concerns about its power consumption in its constant efforts to power Dogecoin.

The Chinese government has also cracked down on mining operations to align itself with carbon neutrality efforts.

The greener alternatives are the latest “crypto pancakes,” and Chia is at the forefront of all of them, labeling herself organic, and claims its operations consume less energy than traditional mining.

As reported by BeInCrypto, Chia Network operates with a new “smart currency” language called Chialisp.

Chia’s native XCH token has been described as “green money for a digital world.”

It uses a unique consensus mechanism called “Proof of Space and Time” that leverages unused computing resources on validator hard drives.

The platform explained its “cultivation” process as spending a few CPU cycles to create “patches” on hard drives.

Afterwards, they will use the energy efficiency resource of the disk space during the following years to participate in the consensus mechanism that verifies the new blocks in the Chia blockchain.

The price of hard drives goes up

Industry watchers and IT media have noted that this has already led to an increase in demand and prices for hard drivesespecially in Asia.

The Chia hype, coupled with the global shortage of semiconductors, has skyrocketed PC hardware prices.

According to an SCMP report from the end of April, hard drive prices in China have started to skyrocket as Chia miners accumulate storage.

The price of 12TB drives has increased by 60% since Chia was announced in February, and most professional-grade hard drives with more than 8TB of storage space have sold out.

