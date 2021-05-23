Chi Modu, photographer of hip hop artists, has died

Right now

Chi Modu, renowned iconic photographer of the Hip Hop scene, died at the age of 54, leaving mourning in the art world. The artist is known for his legendary photos of rap stars like Tupac Shakur.

After knowing the news, multiple questions jumped to the networks such as what was the cause of his death? and how did Chi Modu die ?, but that is not clear.

TMZ referred to Chi Modu as “one of the most famous photographers in hip-hop history,” whose iconic images of famous artists from the 1990s made him a legend. ”

The entertainment site called her death “shocking” due to her young age. The details of his death, such as where and how he died, are currently unclear.

HipHopDx reported that he may have died of stomach cancer, but this has not been confirmed.

The sad news came via Chi Modu’s Instagram page on May 22, 2021.

His page is full of iconic photographs of living and dead hip hop artists, like this image of Tupac Shakur. He also photographed artists ranging from The Notorious BIG to Snoop Dogg. According to TMZ, this photo of Shakur’s Chi Modu is one of the most famous. A 1995 Mobb Deep album cover also earned him fame.

“Our hearts are broken,” Chi Modu’s loved ones wrote on Instagram, announcing her death.

The caption with the Instagram post read: “Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight © 💪🏾”. The post contained a black background with the dates 1966-2021.

“The family requests privacy at this time,” the Instagram post continued. His last post before that came two weeks before his death. “The images stay … ’94”, said the posting.

HipHopDx reported that Modu was born in Lagos, Nigeria and raised in New Jersey. He was a photojournalism student at Rutgers University and made his entrance into the world of hip hop through Source, a magazine then considered the “Hip Hop Bible,” according to HipHopDX.

He told that site: “When I was doing it, Hip Hop was still weird. The good thing about this was that we were a community of outsiders, but we had fun while changing the world. We were not welcome. So, we stay in our own lane. That’s what Hip Hop did and that was create its own lane. That is why I see the difference from what I did in recent years ”.

Friends and fans called Chi Modu an “unusual soul” and “the kindest human being.”

Tributes flowed on Chi Modu’s Instagram page, with comments such as:

The kindest human being. 💔💔💔 ”.

“I will always appreciate our conversations, dear friend. Unusual soul ”.

“I’m very sad!!! Rest in peace, amazing human 💔 ”.

“He was an absolute blessing for all of us, a legend in the truest sense. His ability as a storyteller is overshadowed by his goodness as a human being. “

Chi Modu’s website explains: “Chi first picked up a camera as a student at Rutgers. After honing his skills at the International Center for Photography, he landed on The Source, which was the definitive magazine for hip hop culture. It was here that Chi developed relationships with the biggest icons of the hip hop movement, including Tupac Shakur, Notorious BIG, Mary J. Blige and LL Cool J, most of whom were not yet famous. “

The bio adds: “In addition to taking more than 30 cover photos on The Source, Chi was able to capture the musicians in candid and unexpected moments, due to their captivating manner and unique perspective. His photos include some of the most memorable and groundbreaking images from that era, like Tupac Smoking and Biggie WTC (in front of the World Trade Towers). Not only did he chronicle and define the most important phase of the hip hop movement, now a global force, but he was also able to define artists and portray them as real people, rather than one-dimensional celebrities. “

