CHH Txuri Urdin and SAD Majadahonda, to the final of the HM La Reina Cup

04/03/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Txuri Urdin and Majadahonda will play this Sunday the final of the Queen’s Cup of ice hockey, after beating Quimeras Valdemoro and Jaca, respectively, in the semifinals. Majariegas are looking for their tenth cup title, while Txuri reaches the first cup final in their history.

The San Sebastian team beat Valdemoro 3-1 with a double from Eva Aizpurua and a target from Cecilia López; and later the Majariego team, league champion and defending champion, beat Jaca 8-2 with a triplet by Andrea Merino, a double by Vega Muñoz and goals by Paula Martínez, Lucía Díaz and Sofía Scilipoti.

The final will be played from 12 noon at La Nevera in the Madrid town of Majadahonda. In 2020 this tournament was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Madrid team won the last three editions disputed.