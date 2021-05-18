Cheyanne Buys vs. Paula’s Glory Added to UFC Fight Night on July 31

A valid contest for the Strawweight category has been added to the UFC Fight Night July 31st.

According to a report from MMA Fighiting, Cheyanne buys Y Gloria de Paula They have verbally agreed to meet at the event.

Buys (5 – 1), graduated from Dana White’s Contender Series, made her debut on the octagon losing by unanimous decision to the Mexican Montserrat Ruiz in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 22.

The 25-year-old fighter came into that fight on a four-game win streak, all on the judges’ scorecards.

De Paula, likewise, is coming off a defeat in what was her promotional premiere.

The one born in São Paulo was frustrated by the former Atomweight champion of Invicta FC, Jinh Yu Frey.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.