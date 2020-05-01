Chevron cut its capital spending plans by another $ 2 billion on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic is wiping out oil and gas demand, but saw a 38% increase in profit year-on-year.

Global demand for fuel has decreased by a third now that many people are confined to their homes indefinitely. Large oil companies are reporting losses because the abundance of oil and the scarcity of storage space have caused prices to hit historic lows.

Chevron’s results surpassed Wall Street expectations and reached $ 3.6 billion in the first quarter, more than the 2.6 billion in the same period last year, a value reinforced by 1.6 billion in asset sales in the Philippines and Azerbaijan.

The second largest oil producer in the United States cut its spending budget to 14 billion, down from the planned 20 billion before the price of the commodity plummeted. It initially cut 4 billion, but the total 30% spending cut it now plans to tie with that of US rival Exxon Mobil.

The cuts are “widespread” but include additional cuts in shale oil projects and postponing spending in Kazakhstan, finance executive Pierre Breber said in an interview.

The company does not share its price forecast, but is prepared for international “lower for longer” prices of around $ 30 a barrel for two years, he said.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

