Chevron reported earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, but cut its capital spending plans by $ 2 billion, as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand for oil and gas.

Chevron’s net profit totaled $ 3.599 billion in the first quarter of the year, a 38% increase over the same period in 2019, thanks to the sale of assets in the Philippines and Azerbaijan for $ 1.6 billion.

However, the second largest oil producer in the United States cut its spending budget to $ 14 billion, after the $ 4 billion reduction it made after the collapse of oil prices began in March.

“Chevron is responding to these unprecedented challenges by making changes to what we control,” said the oil company’s CEO, Mike Wirth.

The lower profits in its exploration and production business in the United States were offset by the higher profits of its international business.

The company kept its dividend stable this quarter, unlike Royal Dutch Shell, which cut it for the first time since World War II and reported a 46% drop in its profit in the January-March period.

Regarding its revenues, the company observed a decrease of 13%, to 29,795 million dollars, compared to the first quarter of the previous year, despite the fact that it increased its production in the Permian Basin.

Chevron’s total oil and gas production rose to 3.24 million barrels a day, an increase of more than 6%.

The company predicts that the fall in oil prices on a global scale, caused by lower demand and the war started between Russia and Saudi Arabia in February, will have a significant impact on its results for the rest of the year.

“Financial results in future periods are expected to depress as long as current market conditions persist,” the company warned in its report.

Oil companies began to reduce their production and expenses, in line with a collapse of the WTI, the main benchmark in the United States, which has lost 70% of its value so far this year.

“Prices reflect the real dramatic impact of the slowdown and indeed the shutdown on economies around the world as we fight the virus,” Wirth told CNBC.

There are no plans to leave Venezuela

Chevron plans to reduce its operations or leave Venezuela, company chief executive Mike Wirth told CNBC, days after the United States government banned the firm from drilling or transporting oil from the South American nation.

Chevron’s assets in Venezuela were paused after the Treasury Department imposed tough restrictions on business in the South American country, as part of an offensive against the money raised by the Nicolás Maduro government.

The license gives Chevron until December 1 to reduce its operations in Venezuela, but it could be renewed at a later date.

If the term is not extended, the California-based company would be forced to leave Venezuela after having operated there for almost 100 years.

Wirth said the Treasury order only restricts some Chevron activities and does not require it to leave the country, where it is a partner in two projects and does not operate assets.

“Obviously, our intention is to comply with the requirements of the (United States) government, but we are not going to de-escalate or leave the country,” he said on CNBC. “We will reduce some activities.”

