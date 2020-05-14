In addition to GM, BMW is another automaker that also seeks to close deals on the e-commerce platform. See how the virtual purchase will be

In the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, automakers are looking for new ways to sell their vehicles. An example is Chevrolet, which in the second half of this month starts selling the SUV Tracker in an official store that will open on the e-commerce platform Mercado Livre.

Customers interested in buying the Chevrolet Tracker will be able to see the model in photos and videos.

According to the company, the virtual store will allow a tour with images, videos and other information about the new generation of the compact SUV. The purchase process will also include booking the car online through Mercado Pago.

The rest of the purchase process involves a “real” dealership, but according to Chevrolet this process can also be done without leaving your home (via phone, email or WhatsApp), with the virtual evaluation of the used and the delivery of the new car at the buyer’s address.

Launched in March, a new generation of SUV closed April with 1,395 units sold.

Presented at the end of March, the second generation Tracker is produced in Brazil, at the São Caetano do Sul (SP) plant. With two engine options (1.0 116 hp turbo and 1.2 turbo up to 133 hp) and two gearboxes (manual or automatic, both six-speed), the model closed April with 1,395 units sold.

Another automaker that announced the opening of a store on the Free Market was BMW. Inaugurated on Thursday (14), the German premium brand e-commerce will initially offer only used and used models from the BMW Premium Selection and Mini Next programs. The inventory will consist of cars available at the brand’s dealer network across the country, allowing selection of models without any intermediary.

BMW’s official store will initially offer only used and used models.

