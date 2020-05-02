Just 10,008 cars sold were enough for Chevrolet to finish April in first place in Brazil. To get an idea of ​​the size of the crash, Chevrolet Onix alone sold about 18,000 units before the coronavirus pandemic. According to Renavam data, only 51,362 cars have been licensed. That number means a 67% drop compared to March, which had already suffered the effects of quarantine in half of the month. Thus, Chevrolet maintained the leadership in the monthly ranking with a 19.5% share.

Chevrolet Onix: alone it sold almost double what the entire Chevrolet totaled in April

Photo: Disclosure

Fiat and Volkswagen fought for second place, with an advantage for the Italian brand by only 306 vehicles. Fiat registered 7,517 cars (14.6%) and Volks closed the month with 7,211 units sold (14.0%). Closing the top 5, followed by Toyota, with 4,792 cars (9.3%) and Ford with 4,439 units (8.6%). Another impressive fact: in the city of São Paulo (the largest market in the country), just over 400 cars were registered in April, against 52,000 in February (before the pandemic).

However, according to experts, the number of 51,300 units registered by Renavam is not real. The AutoInforme agency and the Automotive Business website, which specialize in the automotive industry’s market and production, claim that actual sales may have exceeded 70,000 units, including passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. According to a survey by AutoInforme, in all of Brazil, only 2,769 of the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities (plus the Federal District) registered vehicle licenses in April. Therefore, only half of the license plate systems worked. Even so, only 56 cities registered more than 100 vehicles.

Fiat Argo: one of Fiat’s best-selling models, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: FCA / Disclosure

According to Automotive Business, from January to April this year, 583,800 light vehicles were registered in Brazil. This volume is 27% lower than that registered in the same period last year, when 801,300 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were licensed. The flow of stores fell and that of the internet grew, but not to the point of preventing sales from falling for the second consecutive month.

.