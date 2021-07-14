Chevrolet trailblazer 2022 launch in colombia

To define the Chevrolet Trailblazer as a purely family SUV just because it was armed with a cabin suitable for seven passengers would be to place it exclusively in a segment where it undoubtedly moves well, but that It falls short if you take into account its true vocation, that of an off-road vehicle, a feature that shows it a notch above similar aesthetic and price models.

Just look at what it offers under the body: a six-speed transmission with a reduction box (low) that sends power to all four wheels, and the independent suspension with articulated arms at the front and five arms at the rear, with spirals, stabilizer bar and double action gas shock absorbers on both axles, fitted to a reinforced and independent chassis, with good torsional rigidity.

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The shape of the body, with its generous height, also shows the Trailblazer as an off-road vehicle, because thanks to its design it achieves a angle of attack of 29.8 degrees and departure angle of 25.1, with a load capacity of up to 618 kilos inside a 545-liter trunk with the third bench folded, or more, if the backs of the intermediate bench 60/40 are lowered to form a completely flat floor.

Another aspect that reveals it as a troop is the motor train, made up of the box described above, which is adjusted to the 2.8-liter Duramax diesel engine of the predecessor model, which achieves here 197 maximum horsepower and 500 Nm of torque thanks to the fact that it was armed with a new turbo and updated software for the entire set that allows a more progressive start without ‘turbo-lag’, as promised by the brand.

The exterior aesthetics were rethought, specifically the grille, which is darker and shines two chrome crossbars to frame the word ‘Chevrolet’, and no longer the traditional bowtie, which was assembled in the lower area of ​​the honeycomb-type lattice where the air flows to the motor. The fog lights, daytime running DRL lights and 18-inch alloy wheels also underwent changes.

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The safety equipment looks improved and was presented as 360 °, as it includes alerts to avoid collisions, attend blind spots in time and show cross traffic, along with other unprecedented in this vehicle: the pedestrian detection system with autonomous braking and brake assist, which presses harder on the pedal if it notices that the driver is not doing it as it should, maneuvers that the Trailblazer performs at a speed of no less than 8 kph and no more than 80 kph, in addition to ascent and descent controls.

Connectivity has also changed, as it now has OnStar and 4G WiFi to wirelessly connect up to seven devices simultaneously. The 4G LTE Internet refers to the stability of wireless connections and the ability to receive messages about vehicle maintenance and access the OnStar system to program vehicle-specific functions, such as starting the engine or activating the air conditioning.

The Trailblazer was born in 2002 as the luxury bet of the traditional Blazer, from which it was definitively independent to adopt a more off-road character and leave his younger sister as a sports utility. Today they look very different and move with machines that prioritize hard work in the first case, and sportiness in that of the Blazer, animated by a six-cylinder gasoline engine and 3.6 liters of displacement.

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The interior, with just enough

The leather-wrapped seats, with electric adjustment for the driver, are typical of the Premier version of the Chevrolet Trailblazer, which includes dual-zone climate control and an eight-inch center screen where the high-definition reverse camera is reflected. It was connected to a sound installation, made up of four speakers and two tweeters with wireless access via Android Auto and CarPlay, as well as USB ports.

Fact

The rear view camera is now high definition with forward and reverse approach sensors and allows monitoring of the trailer, if applicable. Interior safety is summarized in six airbags, Isofix anchors with Top Tether for child seats and cruise control.

Figure

The new Chevrolet Trailblazer Premier 2022 costs 165 million pesos, the only equipment with which it will be marketed in our country as of this month.

Chevrolet Colorado LS LT

New versions of the Colorado

LS and LT are the Colorado pick-up equipment recently launched by Chevrolet and aimed exclusively at work, with basic exterior finishes, but equipped with standard equipment that includes six airbags, stability and traction controls, assistants hill start and descent, Isofix anchors and trailer control. They move with the same 2.8-liter diesel engine of the Trailblazer, but with 440 Nm of torque, and they manage to load up to a ton of weight and carry up to 3.5 of towing. They cost 121 million and 132 million pesos, respectively.