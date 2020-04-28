Sales of the Chevrolet line went from strength to strength before the coronavirus pandemic. The quarantine, however, forced GM to launch the new Chevrolet Tracker virtually, sales plummeted and even Onix lost the lead to the Hyundai HB20 for a few weeks. But now Chevrolet is showing who’s boss in the Brazilian market. Onix has already taken the lead and the Tracker sells more than all other SUVs. It is the beginning of Chevrolet Virtual Operation, which allows the customer to buy a car without leaving home and involves more than 500 dealerships across the country.

Chevrolet Spin Premier: from R $ 88,590 for R $ 82,490.

Photo: GM / Disclosure

The online shopping experience is very practical, as it allows the entire operation to be done digitally. Most interestingly, this option is available even in cities where Chevrolet dealerships are allowed to continue to function normally. The first step is to access the website www.ofertaschevrolet.com.br, where the consumer has a virtual showroom with special offers and payment terms.

Among the discounts and several installment options, the customer can find his promotions for the Chevrolet Spin, both with a discount of R $ 6,100. Spin Premier (R $ 88,590) is selling for R $ 82,490 and Spin Activ (R $ 90,950) is selling for R $ 84,850. For the next few days, a promotion for the S10 High Country pickup is expected, which should be reduced in price from R $ 205,090 to R $ 193,990, a discount of R $ 11,100.

Chevrolet Spin Activ: from R $ 90,950 for R $ 84,850.

Photo: GM / Disclosure

“It is amazing how a pandemic of the magnitude we are facing has the capacity to change our habits in general, including consumption habits”, comments Hermann Mahnke, GM South America’s executive director of Marketing. “I am sure we will come out of this crisis more digital than ever. ” In the new post-pandemic world, “the transaction of buying a car is going to be completely digital,” adds Mahnke. It is worth remembering that Chevrolet twice ruled out participation in the next São Paulo Salon, with the claim that it no longer wants to participate in analog experiments.

With Chevrolet Virtual Operation, the purchase process can be completed by phone, Whatsapp or even email. This step is carried out by specialist consultants, capable of even carrying out a virtual assessment of the customer’s used car, if the good is to be exchanged. Depending on the location, there is also the option of test-drive delivery. The consultant himself can take the car to the interested party for an experiment, following all the legal, safety and asepsis protocols recommended by the authorities. The delivery of the vehicle after purchase also follows this same procedure. Other brands have also adopted this procedure, but Chevrolet’s entry into the digital sales environment changes the game.

Chevrolet S10 High Country: discount can reach R $ 11,100.

Photo: GM / Disclosure

See too:

Ford Ranger Storm, a pickup truck for those who enjoy off-road

.