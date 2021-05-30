Chevrolet Silverado 1500 facelift will arrive this summer

A recent report has just leaked the production start date of the renewed Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2022 in all its variants, which has revealed that the presentation of this facelift of Chevrolet’s full-size light-duty pick-up will have Mandatory place this summer, although at the moment the specific date is unknown.

The light-duty variant of the Chevrolet Silverado range is about to get a major update that will include a notable facelift and some technical changes. This is no secret because we have already seen several of the model’s development prototypes and the company itself has confirmed that this range is about to release an update. This will have cosmetic changes in both the front and rear, as well as new wheels and new equipment items.

The only official information we had on the presentation of the renewed Chevrolet Silverado 1500 model 2022 were a statement from a company executive that They stated that it will be presented sometime this year, but in no case have the possible presentation and production start dates been revealed.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Multi-Flex Tailgate System.

It was the guys from GM Authority, true specialists in everything related to the Detroit corporation, who ended up to filter the production start dates of the future Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2022 in all its body variants.

The American company will start operations on the Silverado 1500 range assembly line on September 20, at which point the production of the three variants of this full-size light-duty version will begin, the Silverado Regular Cab, Double Cab and Crew Cab. The leak of this date provides us with a very clear time frame for the presentation of the model, which It will have to be obligatorily between the months of June and August.

Heavy Duty variants

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 update will not affect the various Heavy Duty variants, which hit the market just a year later, so its first major update is scheduled for model 2023. However, the Silverado HD 2022 range to premiere small news, such as the incorporation of the Multi-Flex system of the tailgate, whose first images have already been officially presented. The Heavy Duty range will begin production much earlier, on July 12.