Chevrolet secretly developed a 4-seater Corvette and never introduced it

General Motors has just unveiled a project that it has kept secret for nearly 60 years, an unprecedented 4-seater variant of the second-generation Chevrolet Corvette. A prototype that was developed to study a possible rival for the Ford Thunderbird of that time.

This has been uncovered by the Instagram account of the corporation’s design department, an account dedicated to publishing solely and exclusively sketches and images of projects of the different brands of the American corporation, both current and past. This includes from sketches of impossible sports cars with a futuristic cut to unpublished variants of the company’s current models.

On this occasion we find ourselves with a very special project, since it is a real project, a study carried out by the American company at the beginning of the sixties and that until now it had been kept a complete secret. This was born as a result of the company’s desire to create a rival tailored to the Ford Thunderbird, which had a 2 + 2 interior, so decided to create a 4-seater variant of their star sports car, the Chevrolet Corvette.

Prototype

The information that accompanies these first images is very brief, but apparently, in 1962 a prototype of the still unpublished Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray was developed with a second row of seats. Curiously, on an aesthetic level we do not find too many changes between this variant and the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray coupe, because except for a few ornamental details, this prototype is practically identical and even has the famous split rear window that characterized the 1963 model, the Corvette ‘Split Window’.

We do not know whether the prototype manufactured was a true functional vehicle or if it was just a full-scale model, the fact is that It looks like another example of the 1963 Chevrolet CorvetteExcept for the most bulging roof line in the rear. Which is most noticeable in your side view.