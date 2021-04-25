Chevrolet registers the Cheyenne name and rumors about a new pick-up break

The American company has re-registered the Cheyenne designation in its home market and has ignited the imagination of a few who believe that this may be the first sign of the arrival of a new compact pick-up from Chevrolet.

The public database of the US Patent and Trademark Office, the USPTO, has uncovered a new record for the Cheyenne appellation by General Motors, which has used this name several times in the last 50 years.

The arrival of the new Ford Maverick 2022 and Hyundai Santa Cruz 2022 to the North American market has not yet had a response from any of the General Motors brands, so it is not surprising that the registration of a denomination like this has been the origin of several rumors pointing to the arrival of a new pick-up in the catalog of the firm of the bow tie.

Chevrolet Silverado Cheyenne concept 2013.

Cheyenne is a designation that was originally used in a second-generation version of the Chevrolet C / K, the predecessor of the current Chevrolet Silverado. This name ceased to be used by Chevrolet’s pick-up range in the US market in 1998, although currently it continues to serve to name a version of the Silverado in Mexico.

So it is not surprising that General Motors you have decided to keep this designation in your home market, although this also means that it can be used again in the future. It is clear that the Ford Maverick and the new Hyundai Santa Cruz are two very prominent models that will surely enliven the hitherto almost deserted North American compact pick-up segment, which obviously may be the spur for GM to re-interest in this particular niche. market. Although for this we will have to wait for both models to arrive at the dealerships.

Cheyenne

The last two times Chevrolet has used the Cheyenne name on a model introduced in the United States was with the Chevrolet cheyenne concept 2004, a futuristic-styled pick-up unveiled at the 2003 Detroit Auto Show, and at the Chevrolet Silverado Cheyene concept that the company prepared for the 2013 edition of the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Since then we have not seen this name on the plate of a Chevrolet marketed in the United States or Canada.