Last Tuesday, June 2, Chevrolet announced that during the month of June it will share the employee prices of its cars with the general public.

General Motors has launched a new campaign in response to the crisis generated after the confinement by COVID-19, which consists of making the cars of Chevrolet with the benefits enjoyed by brand employees.

“We live a challenging period in the country, for this reason, we have decided to extend this benefit to all people who are interested in buying a new Chevrolet car, at special prices and with payment facilities. We are ready to help people find new paths, “he shared Juan Carlos García Salvadores, Vice President of Sales, Service and Marketing of GM de México.

This initiative will be available during the month of June 2020 for anyone who wants to buy or lease cars eligible. This special price translates into significant savings against the suggested retail price, and includes the following benefits:

. Exclusive discounts on participating vehicles model 2019, 2020, and 2021 of the brand.

. Possibility of buying in June and paying the first monthly payment in October through GM Financial, without opening commission.

. Financing plans for GM Financial that integrate added values ​​such as free insurance for one year, unemployment insurance, extended guarantee or bonds, among others.

. Special plans OnStar, GM’s personalized emergency assistance and connectivity system that offers various services, such as assistance in the recovery of stolen vehicles and in the event of an accident, as well as a Wifi up to 7 devices and remote connectivity with the vehicle through My Chevrolet App.

. OnStar will offer a free 3GB package to customers who request it, as well as offering crisis assistance.

In addition to all these benefits, distributors Chevrolet They will continue to offer home services for all clients who so request, contemplating all the necessary hygiene measures.

Another benefit that will remain in force is that of guarantees, those that expire during the month of June will receive a complementary extension for 90 days.

The list of vehicles participating in this new initiative of General Motors It can be consulted on the Chevrolet.mx page.

