Chevrolet colorado ls lt launch in colombia

“Designed to become the ally of the Colombian businessman” is Chevrolet’s definition of the new LS and LT versions of your Colorado pickup, with features designed to meet the needs of of those who use these vehicles as a work tool in their businesses or companies.

That it is focused on work does not mean that it is basic and in that sense the new Chevrolet Colorado LS and LT equip as standard six airbags, traction and stability controls, Isofix (!) anchors, hill start assist, descent control and trailer sway control.

Chevrolet colorado ls

On the LS, the LT version of the Chevrolet Colorado adds cruise control, a backup camera, connectivity for Apple Car Play and Android Auto with the Chevrolet MyLink system, and Bluetooth connectivity for two smartphones. In addition, it has connection Wi-Fi on board and the possibility of connecting up to seven devices simultaneously, which will be able to stay better connected thanks to a 4G LTE network and an antenna that amplifies the signal. That is to say that for example from the cell phone you can access this network instead of using the data of the conventional plan.

The great advantage of this is that it guarantees a signal and therefore the possibility of remaining connected even in remote places where the cell phone signal may not be available. Either way, the Another great ally of those who decide to work with the Chevrolet Colorado will be its robust mechanical section.

Chevrolet Colorado LS, LT

Both versions share the same 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine with 197 horsepower at 3,400 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm, and a six-speed manual transmission. They are also configured in a double cabin and have a maximum load capacity of one ton and 3.5 tons of towing.

Both the Chevrolet Colorado LS and Chevrolet Colorado LT are now available nationwide through the Chevrolet network with prices of 121 and 132 million pesos, respectively.

Finally Chevrolet also announced the Fleet Services program with which they seek to give each corporate customer a Complete support according to your needs in terms of service, maintenance, administration and monitoring. “At Chevrolet we have the product, the tools, the people and the coverage to offer the best service to our customers according to their needs. This is why we decided to launch a specialized program in the channel and provide the best advice, support and service at the national level, ”said Diego Zárate, General Motors Colombia Fleet Manager.

Chevrolet Colorado LS, LT