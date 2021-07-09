Chevrolet cavalier turbo 2022 update

Despite the downfall of SUVs in all markets, sedans still have their share and before the end of the year it was confirmed that The Chevrolet Monza, developed in China, will arrive in Mexico renamed Cavalier to take advantage of the recognition of that name in the country and strengthen the presence of this sedan.

Slightly shorter than the Cruze (4.63 meters versus 4.66 meters for this), the Chevrolet Cavalier Turbo, as will be its full name, this sedan has a major update to its exterior design with slimmer headlights, larger, single-section grille, and a totally different rear end even from the side windows.

Inside the changes of the new Chevrolet Cavalier Turbo are less radical and promises good equipment. Considering that the current model has four airbags this new model would have at least the same number, although we do not rule out that it increases to six knowing that the Onix, which is one step down, already has them.

It is also confirmed that will equip as standard the stability control (StabiliTrak), as well as blind spot alert, sensors and reverse camera, the latter with the image displayed on the eight-inch screen of the infotainment system.

Regarding the mechanical part, the representative in Mexico has not yet advanced information but most likely it will fit the same 1.2 liter turbo three cylinder engine that the Tracker uses, with 130 horsepower.

Regarding his arrival in Colombia, we asked Colmotores but after almost two weeks of waiting we still did not get an answer. For our part, we think that it would not be contemplated, since in the price range in which they would enter to compete they already have a player that has given them a very favorable result: Chevrolet Tracker. For this same reason, we would also rule out the arrival of the Chevrolet Groove, another compact SUV from China and which in Chile, where it is marketed, is located a little below Tracker. However, these are only our assumptions.

