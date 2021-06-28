Chestnut, get, ticket, Tokyo 2020

MEXICO CITY.

Mexican swimmer Gabriel Castaño got his ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the 50-meter freestyle test by stopping the timer in 22.01 seconds in the competition that takes place in Mission Viejo, California.

The native of Nuevo León became the first national swimmer to get his ticket to the summer joust and, after confirming his pass, he did not hide his excitement for the achievement and promised to leave our country well in Tokyo 2020.

I feel many emotions, very excited to be able to represent Mexico in the Olympic Games, to raise Mexico up, but it hurts me that many of my teammates stayed very close and cannot be there, I am going to give him everything and represent everyone with pride, but very excited to be able to go to Tokyo ”, stated Castaño.

Despite some complications, Gabriel Castaño thanked his family and friends for their support, because without them he would not have obtained his ticket.

I have thought about this dream for a long time and it could finally come true, but it would not have become possible without everyone’s help ”, he concluded.

AMU

