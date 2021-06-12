Chesson Hadley, new leader in Ridgeland two strokes clear of Dustin Johnson

The American Chesson hadley He is the new leader of the Palmetto Championship tournament on the PGA Tour, concluding the second round with a record of 65 strokes (-6) and accumulating 131 (-11).

Hadley, who had his best start to a PGA Tour tournament since the opening 36 holes of The RSM Classic in 2016, took two strokes ahead of his compatriot Dustin Johnson, the number one in the world, which ended with a score of 68 (-3) and 133 (-9).

Another American golfer, Tain lee, ranked third with a record of 68 (-3) and 135 strokes (-8).

While the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan vegas finished fourteenth and together with the Puerto Rican Rafael Campos They were the only two players out of the six Latin American players who started the tournament who could overcome the short, set at (+1).

The leader of the first round, the American Wes roach, followed his starting 64 (-7) with 77 (+6) to get 10 shots behind Hadley.

Johnson, top ranked, who opened his afternoon round five strokes behind the opener Hadley, was tied for the lead through 17 holes.

But Johnson He drove the ball to the left at No. 18 and into a deep-rooted, thick, tall grass raf that did not allow him to record any better.

“I feel like I’m playing great,” said the South Carolina native. “So I’m very confident in what I’m doing.”

Hadley continued his stellar game at Congaree, a substitute host after the RBC Canadian Open was canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

Hadley a 65 start with seven birdies and two bogeys followed to top the standings. Going in, he had missed the cut in 10 of his last 12 events.

Vegas did not shine as in the first round, but he delivered a signed card of 72 (+1) that allowed him to accumulate 138 strokes (-5) and after losing eight places he was placed in the fourteenth that he shared with two other players.

Campos improved with a record of 70 (-1) and it was enough for him to accumulate 143 hits (+1), which was where the cut was established, which will allow him to continue in the weekend’s competition.

Quite the opposite of what happened to the Colombian Camilo Villegas, the Argentinian Fabian Gomez, Nelson ledesma Y Andres Romeror, who together with the Spanish Rafa cabrera they were eliminated from the weekend’s competition.

Classification 2nd day (par 71):

1. Chesson Hadley (USA) -11 (65-66)

2. Dustin Johnson (USA) -9 (65-68)

3. Tain Lee (USA) -7 (67-68)

4. Harris English (USA) -6 (67-69)

. Wilco Nienaber (RSA) -6 (68-68)

. Pat Perez (USA) -6 (70-66)

. Seamus Power (IRL) -6 (70-66)

. Chez Reavie (USA) -6 (67-69)

. Erik van Rooyen (RSA) -6 (65-71)

10. Garrick Higgo (RSA) -5 (68-69)

. Rob Oppenheim (USA) -5 (69-68)

. Doc Redman (USA) -5 (65-72)

. Patrick Rodgers (USA) -5 (67-70)

…

They don’t pass the cut

Brooks Koepka (USA) +3 (72-73)

Rafa Cebrera (ESP) +4 (74-72)