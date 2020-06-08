Levón Aronián, 37, has the mental strength to play at a high level 70 days after the death of his wife, Arianne Caoili, 33, from a traffic accident. The Armenian beats Russian Alexánder Grischuk 5-3 with six games to go in the quarterfinals of the fast online Chess-Thermostat tournament. In the other duel there was a before and after the serious error of the American Leinier Domínguez in the 3rd game, which led him to also lose the following two against his countryman Fabiano Caruana, who dominates by 5.5-2.5. This Monday the Carlsen-Xiong (4.5-3.5) and Vachier-So (2.5-5.5) duels are completed.

“Actually, I have made many mistakes, perhaps because right now, here in Armenia, it is 02:40 in the morning,” said Aronián immediately after winning the sixth game (which, like the fifth, is worth two points instead one) after 133 vibrating movements. Certainly, there were errors of both in that game and in others, but it is very rare that there are not at this rate (initial ten minutes plus five seconds after each movement), and even more so when two gladiators who never seek comfortable positions of little risk.

And, aside from mistakes, Aronián exhibited a high-quality chess against the triple world champion in rapids. So much so that, in addition to the two games he won, he achieved decisive advantages in two others. To start in the 1st, until, very short of time, he fell into the networks of Grischuk – the best in the world when it comes to finding very difficult plays in seconds – and ended up losing.

But, contrary to what happened to Domínguez soon after, the Armenian did not sink, and defended very well a inferior position in the 2nd round before signing a very brilliant victory in the 3rd and defending again with virtuosity in the 4th for tear off another tie. Then he had two winning positions in the 5th, but it was not necessary and he had to accept the tie, to culminate his excellent performance with the marathon victory in the 6th.

Leinier Domínguez, during the 2019 US Championship in San Luis (Missouri, USA) Saint Louis Chess Club / Justin Keller

The many admirers of Leinier Domínguez were very happy when his idol swept Caruana off the board in the first round, taking advantage of a mistake by his rival in the opening. And another half hour later, when Caruana was preparing to torture Domínguez in a rook end and bishop against rook (without pawns); in theory, it is a draw, but in fast games it is very common that the defending side ends up losing. However, Caruana made a serious mistake that forced an immediate draw.

Everything indicated that Leinier was brilliantly overcoming the psychological blow he suffered just ten days ago against the same adversary, who beat him 15-3 in a tournament of the same format among the top four Americans. In fact, the tie seemed sung in the third game when, suddenly, Domínguez fell into a crude tactical trap that left him instantly lost. Those punches are very hard, even for elite players: Leinier also lost the next two games, clearly playing below his usual level. Fortunately for him, he managed to tie the sixth by playing well, which most likely gave him some comfort.

“I get more nervous online. Somehow I have the feeling that I do not control as much as in face-to-face games. That error in the 3rd has been very painful, and I have paid for it in the following two games ”, he later acknowledged. And he held on to the positive side: “Following the defeat in the previous duel with Fabiano, I try to be more pragmatic and play fast even if I lose quality, but that adaptation is not easy. In any case, I’m playing better than in the previous match, and I hope to do better on Tuesday ”.

Caruana was very sincere: “My mistake in the 2nd was not because my mouse slipped, but because I didn’t see how bad that move was. In these circumstances, Leinier gave me a great gift in the 3rd ”.

