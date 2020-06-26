Chinese Ding Liren, number three in the world chess ranking, and Dutch Anish Giri won victories on Friday against the American Hikaru Nakamura and the Russian Alexander Grischuk. in his first quarterfinal matches of the Chessable Master tournament online.

After a first trial game, which ended in a draw, Ding Liren took the lead with an 80-move victory over the Spanish opening of Nakamura.

In the third Ding was about to sentence the crash but Nakamura defended himself with precision. Both sides crowned queens and White could not take advantage of his extra pawn.

The American needed to win in the fourth to avoid losing the game and mounted an attack more apparent than real on the black castling that Ding countered without problems. The pair of bishops gave him even more options in the end, although the draw was enough to win this first “match”.

In the other match, the Dutchman Anish Giri, who had finished as leader in the previous league, signed successive draws with the Russian Alexander Grischuk in the four 10-minute games and the match reached a playoff of 5-minute games with a 3-second increase.

The knot was not undone either. The two lightning games ended like the previous four, in tables, and the victory had to be elucidated in the Armageddon mode (5 minutes for white, 4 for black, but for them the draw was enough).

Giri, winner of the draw, chose black. Grischuk opened with an English and exited the opening in a slightly lower position. The Russian, without strategic options, tried to win by time in a dizzying series of movements that gave him nothing but a draw. The first “match”, with seven draws, fell on the Dutch side.

This Saturday the second quarterfinal matches are played in the qualifying rounds held by Norwegian Magnus Carlsen against American Fabiano Caruana and Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi against Russian Vladislav Artemiev. In the first, Carlsen and Nepo obtained two victories by 2.5 to 0.5 points.

The Chessable Masters, broadcast on the Chess24 platform, is played, like all four on the Magnus Carlsen Tour, at the rate of 10 minutes per side and a 10-second increase per move.